We messed it up, gave up easy points: Chirag Shetty after losing to Indonesian duo

Chirag and Satwik on Monday were defeated by world number one Indonesian pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo in the Group A Play Stage.

Published: 26th July 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

India's Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty play against Indonesia's Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo during their men's doubles group play stage. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: After coming up short against the Indonesian duo in the Men's Doubles Group A match, India shuttler Chirag Shetty said that he along with his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy messed it up and ended up conceding some easy points.

Chirag and Satwik on Monday were defeated by world number one Indonesian pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo in the Group A Play Stage here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"We started well in both the first and second games. In the second, we had a key point leading 6-3 and we were on top, it was our point, but we somehow messed it up and they played well, and from there we gave up some easy points and that frustrated us," Shetty told the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) website.

Talking about the match, Satwik said: "They are more steady now than before. Their service was really brilliant today. We couldn't do anything about their service. We tried but we couldn't find a way, and it's the same story from before against them. We couldn't find a way."

The Indonesian pair defeated Chirag and Satwik 21-13, 21-12 in the Group A Play Stage match. The world number one men's doubles pair took the first game quite easily and they needed to win one more to register a victory in the match. Chirag and Satwik had no answers in the second game as well and they ended up losing the match in straight games.

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

