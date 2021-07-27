STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family reunion awaits Philippines' first Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz

Diaz won the first gold medal for the Philippines on Monday, a triumphant result for a country that has competed at every Summer Olympics except one since 1924.

Published: 27th July 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Hidilyn Diaz of Philippines celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's 55kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: From a bamboo pole to Olympic gold, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s arduous buildup to the Tokyo Games culminated on the top step of the podium.

Diaz, who upset world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China with her final lift, was training in Malaysia when the coronavirus pandemic hit and has been separated from her family for quite some time.

“I’m looking forward to going home to the Philippines and being with my family, because I really miss them,” Diaz said. “I’m looking forward to enjoying life because I’ve been in Malaysia for almost three years, so I’m really thankful that I can go home now and celebrate with my family.”

Diaz is four-time Olympian who carried her country’s flag during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Games and won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

“It’s a dream come true,” Diaz said. “I just want to say that we Filipino are strong. We Filipino can compete here at the Olympics. We can do it. To all the young generation in the Philippines, please dream high. That’s how I started. I dreamed high and finally I was able to do it.”

She also had to overcome some obstacles.

At one stage when her gym was closed during lockdown, Diaz trained with large water bottles attached to a bamboo pole, holding the weight above her head and squatting to work on core strength.

Diaz, who holds the rank of sergeant in the Philippines Air Force, offered a salute on the podium. She also said her faith played a large part in a win she called “a miracle.”

Diaz was a firm supporter of hosting the Olympics during the pandemic. She posted a picture on Instagram with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach last week, praising him for “standing and not giving up on the Olympics.”

