Greek TV commentator fired for remark about South Korean athlete Jeoung Youngsik

A sports commentator in Greece who made an on-air remark about a South Korean athlete at the Tokyo Olympics that the station called racist has been fired.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

South Korea's Jeoung Youngsik reacts during the table tennis men's singles third round match against Greece's Panagiotis Gionis at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

South Korea's Jeoung Youngsik reacts during the table tennis men's singles third round match against Greece's Panagiotis Gionis at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: A sports commentator in Greece who made an on-air remark about a South Korean athlete at the Tokyo Olympics that the station called racist has been fired, the country's state-run broadcaster said Tuesday.

ERT television said it had ended its collaboration with veteran journalist Dimosthenis Karmiris as a guest commentator following comments he made after Jeoung Young-sik beat Panagiotis Gionis of Greece in men's table tennis.

Asked about the skill of South Korean table tennis players, Karmiris said "their eyes are narrow so I can't understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth."

Several hours later, ERT posted a statement on its website.

"Racist comments have no place on public television," ERT said in the statement.

"The collaboration between ERT and Dimosthenis Karmiris was terminated today, immediately after the morning show."

Jeoung beat Gionis 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 14-12.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

