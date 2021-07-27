India's Day 6 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari to headline action on July 28

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Archery
Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 am IST
Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 12:30 pm IST
Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 2:15 pm IST
Badminton
PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:30 am IST
B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men's Singles Group D Match: 2:30 pm IST
Boxing
Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in Women's 75kg Round of 16 Bout: 2:30 pm IST
Hockey
India vs Great Britain in Women's Pool A match: 6:30 am IST
Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2: 8:00 am IST
Sailing
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4: 8:30 am IST
Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?
Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.