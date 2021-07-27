India's Day 6 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari to headline action on July 28

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Archery

Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 am IST

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 12:30 pm IST

Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 2:15 pm IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:30 am IST

B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men's Singles Group D Match: 2:30 pm IST

Boxing

Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in Women's 75kg Round of 16 Bout: 2:30 pm IST

Hockey

India vs Great Britain in Women's Pool A match: 6:30 am IST

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2: 8:00 am IST

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4: 8:30 am IST

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.