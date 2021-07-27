STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

NBC mum on Chinese complaints about map during ceremony

Relations between the network and China are worth watching, however, since NBC Universal is set to broadcast and stream the 2022 Winter Games from the host city of Beijing.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China Flag (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: NBC has chosen not to engage in debate following complaints from China over the weekend about how the network depicted the country's map when its athletes marched during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Relations between the network and China are worth watching, however, since NBC Universal is set to broadcast and stream the 2022 Winter Games from the host city of Beijing.

Onscreen graphics during the ceremony depicted maps of each country as the athletes marched, yet some in China expressed anger that the map did not include the island of Taiwan or several islands in the South China Sea where there are disputes over territorial control.

NBC's use of an "incomplete map" of China had a "very bad influence and harmed the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people,” China's consulate general's office in New York said in a statement.

The People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece in China, released a similar statement and showed its own map with the disputed territories included.

The fate of Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province while the country views itself as a sovereign nation, has been an issue for decades.

NBC declined to comment about the Chinese statements.

China has become increasingly touchy about any perceived slight to its national image, dignity or territorial integrity. Much of it comes through online messages on nationalistic state media, but diplomats are becoming more outspoken, saying that as the world's second-largest economy, China can't be pushed around.

The complaints from China are not surprising given that leader Xi Jinping has taken a robust stance on anything he views as affecting the country's dignity, said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

"As long as Xi remains in power, Beijing will insist on media companies that want to operate in China to adhere to the narrative Beijing projects, particularly on ‘sensitive’ issues like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang,” Tsang said. “Reporting for the Winter Olympics in China is likely to be subjected to such pressure. The question is how Western media will respond."

NBC has been smart not to comment, Tsang sang. Whether the pressure continues for the Winter Olympics will likely depend on how other media organizations respond.

“If NBC is left on its own, Beijing will fall on it like a ton of bricks,” he said. “But if it can get all major media to work together, Beijing may not push it so hard after all.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NBC China Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp