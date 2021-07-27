STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Three wrestlers leave for Tokyo Games, Vinesh Phogat flies out from Hungary

Indian women wrestlers Seema Bisla (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) left for Tokyo along with two coaches and a physiotherapist on Monday evening.

Published: 27th July 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (File Photo | AP)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian women wrestlers Seema Bisla (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) left for Tokyo along with two coaches and a physiotherapist on Monday evening. They are scheduled to reach their destination on Tuesday morning.

The wrestlers, along with the coaches (Kuldeep Malik and Rajeev Tomar), were training at the SAI centre in Sonepat while being in isolation.

They also underwent RT-PCR tests for seven consecutive days before their departure as was mandated by the Tokyo Games organising committee.  

Meanwhile, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) is scheduled to reach the Japanese capital on Tuesday and join the team. She also left from Hungary on Monday.

Her Hungarian coach Woller Akos will also reach the venue on the same day but it is learnt that he is travelling separately and got an accreditation card through the Hungarian Olympic Committee.   

“We saw them off at the New Delhi airport. The Indian contingent comprises six members including a physiotherapist. Our advice to the wrestlers was simple, compete in the Games like any other international event. Anshu’s father and coach Ajmer Malik also gave the same advice to the wrestlers,” Sonam’s father Rajinder Malik told this daily.

The male wrestlers — Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) — along with their personal coaches and other support staff, have reached Moscow from their training base in Vladikavkaz and are training in the Russian capital.

The three wrestlers underwent the first Covid test on Monday and will take another test on Tuesday before leaving for Tokyo. The three personal coaches, however, will start taking tests from Wednesday onwards as they will join the wrestlers a couple of days later.

“The women wrestlers have left and Vinesh will join them in Tokyo. Male wrestlers will leave Russia on July 29,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), told this daily.

Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis is supervising Bajrang’s preparations while Ravi is being coached by Russian Kamal Malikov. Murad Gaidarov, the 2008 Beijing Olympics silver medallist, is the coach of Deepak.

“The reason for the late departure of personal coaches is limited accreditation cards issued by organisers in the wake of the pandemic. Cards of other members of the Indian contingent will be transferred to them once the former leave Games Village. That’s why they will leave Moscow on August 1 and reach Tokyo a day later to be with their wards,” added Tomar.

Till Monday, India have managed only one medal, with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning silver in 49kg category. The wrestlers are favourites to win medals at the ongoing Games.
 

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seema Bisla Anshu Malik Sonam Malik Vinesh Phogat Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp