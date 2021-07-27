STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Games: Debutant Lovlina Borgohain makes quarterfinals of Olympic boxing

Borgohain, the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival Nadine Apetz who is 12 years her senior.

Published: 27th July 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Germany's Nadine Apetz, right, throws a punch at Lovlina Borgohain, of India, during their welter weight (69kg) preliminary boxing match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout here on Tuesday.

Borgohain, the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior.

Both the boxers were making their Games debut and the Indian became the first from her nine-strong team to make the quarterfinal stage.

The 23-year-old showed great poise in a tense contest to triumph by the thinnest of margins.

She claimed all the three rounds on split points.

The 35-year-old Apetz was the first German woman to qualify for a boxing event at the Olympics.

She is a two-time world championship bronze-medallist, a former European champion and is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience.

"There was no point in being too offensive, Lovlina was smart enough to keep the score ticking by hitting on counter-attack," national women's coach Mohammed Ali Qamar told PTI.

Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian championships bronze-medallist.

On July 30, Borgohain will face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, who is seeded fourth and a former world champion.

The Indian had lost to her in the 2018 world championship semifinal in a 1-4 verdict.

A win in the upcoming contest would assure Borgohain of at least a bronze medal at the mega-event.

Chen was also a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian Championships and defeated Italy's Angela Carini 3-2 in her pre-quarterfinal bout.

The Indian youngster, hailing from Assam, was the aggressor in the opening round before she changed strategy to play the waiting game, drawing Apetz in to punish her on counter-attack.

The plan worked out just fine despite the German's well-placed jabs often troubling Borgohain.

Borgohain relied mostly on her left hooks to keep the slender edge.

"She applied her mind well. Early on, when she was going for attack, Lovlina was getting hit, then we told her to play on counter and keep her guard up," Ali Qamar said.

The Guwahati-based boxer had started out as a kick-boxer before Assamese coach Padam Boro steered her towards boxing.

Apetz is a pioneering name in German boxing.

She had put her PhD course on hold for a year to prepare for the Olympics.

Apetz made the Games cut after reaching the semifinals of the European Qualification Tournament last year.

On Wednesday, Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) will square off against Algerian youngster Ichrak Chaib.

The 30-year-old Pooja is making her Games debut, completing an arduous journey during which she overcame career-threatening injuries, lack of financial support and to an extent a lack of self belief as well.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lovlina Borgohain Nadine Apetz Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp