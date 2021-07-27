STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Games: Indians misfire in 10m mixed air pistol events, fail to make finals

Things took a turn for the worst in the second phase as the Indians got off to a horrid start with Manu Bhaker shooting a poor 92 in her first series to go with a 94 in the second.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary during the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team shooting event, at the Summer Olympics 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After missing out on individual events earlier, the onus was on Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary to bring their A-game in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

It was the last chance for the latter to capture Olympic glory by winning a medal.

Before the start of the Games, if one had to place a bet on an event in which the shooters were likely to medal, this would have been on top of the list.

However, just a few days into the event, they were entering the event in a different mood.

The duo were under immense pressure to deliver on Tuesday. Saurabh coped well to finish as a standout in Stage 1 and also did well in Stage 2, but Manu couldn't quite retain her composure in the second round.

That ultimately cost the team and they finished seventh, failing to make the cut for the medal rounds. The top-four teams in Stage 2 battle it out for the medals.

China's Jiang Ranxin, who had won a bronze in the individual women's event, won gold along with partner Pang Wei. Pang had also won a bronze in the individual men's event.

After the end of Stage 1, the Indians were actually at a position of strength with Saurabh accumulating 296 out of 300 while Manu hit 286. With an impressive tally of 582, they had breezed into Stage 2 as toppers.

In the business end, where there are only 20 shots each on offer, which means there's little room for error.

Manu, in particular, had a below-average Series 1while Saurabh was also not up to his usual standards.

In a game of margins, Manu had two scores of 8 (with a max of 10, anything below 9 is considered to be a big miss) in the opening series.

And her struggle continued as she hit two more 8s in the second series. Saurabh finished off on a strong note but their tally of 380 was well below the qualifying cut-off mark of 384.

This means Saurabh will return home empty-handed from Tokyo. For Manu, she'll have one more chance. She will be competing in the women's 25m pistol.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manu Bhaker Saurabh Chaudhary Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp