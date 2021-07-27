STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Sharath Kamal bows out with head held high after taking a game off great Ma Long

Sharath fought tooth and nail to take the second game from Long but eventually lost 7-11 11-8 11-13 4-11 4-11 n the Chinese's favour in 46 minutes.

Published: 27th July 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

India's Sharath Kamal reacts during the table tennis men's singles third round match against China's Ma Long at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.

India's Sharath Kamal reacts during the table tennis men's singles third round match against China's Ma Long at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prior to reaching Tokyo, India's No 1 ranked paddler A Sharath Kamal had vowed that this would be his best-ever tournament. In a career spanning over a decade-and-a-half, that was quite a bold call. But it ultimately proved to be right as he pushed legendary Chinese paddler and defending champion Ma Long all the way, ultimately losing 1-4 but winning admirers with his gutsy display.

The Chennai athlete is 39 at the moment but he himself admitted that he felt like he was 19. The World No 32 did not have the best of backhands, something he has admitted to in the past. But on Tuesday, nobody would make that assessment. In the second and third game, the Chinese legend was struggling and if not for the crucial break in the third game, the result could have been even tighter. The match ended 7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 4-11, 4-11 in the Chinese's favour in 46 minutes.

"I felt the best I have ever felt, both physically and mentally. The draw ended up being the biggest factor. The kind of form I showed today, I could have beaten any other player," Sharath summed up his performance on the day.

Not many athletes are able to play at the highest level at this stage of their career. But the Padma Shri awardee not only is playing the top level but is thriving and even improving on aspects of his game not many would have thought possible. And that inevitably leads to the question: what next?

While the multiple Commonwealth Games gold medallist does not have a definite answer at the moment, the kind of responses he received post his third round encounter has floored him. "Initially, after the match got over, there was a feeling of regret — I had him cornered but couldn't capitalise. But once I checked my phone, the kind of messages I saw, it made me emotional and truly flattered. I'm feeling good, need a short break to recharge my batteries, spend some quality time with my family, and then decide," he added.

Even though Sharath does not admit it, but his mind always travels to the sport he has been a flagbearer of for the nation. Even when he mentions rest, he invariably ends up mentioning the upcoming Asian Championships, the Worlds and the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Not to mention the fact that a lot of youngsters in the domestic fraternity look up to him.

"The main thing at this stage is to probably pick and choose events. But whenever I play, I need to perform at the peak of my powers. The sport is on the rise back home and each time I pick up the paddle, I have a responsibility towards my country and everyone who looks up to me. There are many important competitions lined up and if I do continue, I need to prepare the same way as this time around."

One should not doubt Sharath when he says all this. Without any proper tournament exposure, foreign training stint and just a couple of national camps, the Asian Games bronze medallist has proved he can still cut it with the best. Who knows what the future holds!

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharath Kamal Ma Long Olympics Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp