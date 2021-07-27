Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Sharath Kamal bows out with head held high after taking a game off great Ma Long

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prior to reaching Tokyo, India's No 1 ranked paddler A Sharath Kamal had vowed that this would be his best-ever tournament. In a career spanning over a decade-and-a-half, that was quite a bold call. But it ultimately proved to be right as he pushed legendary Chinese paddler and defending champion Ma Long all the way, ultimately losing 1-4 but winning admirers with his gutsy display.

The Chennai athlete is 39 at the moment but he himself admitted that he felt like he was 19. The World No 32 did not have the best of backhands, something he has admitted to in the past. But on Tuesday, nobody would make that assessment. In the second and third game, the Chinese legend was struggling and if not for the crucial break in the third game, the result could have been even tighter. The match ended 7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 4-11, 4-11 in the Chinese's favour in 46 minutes.

"I felt the best I have ever felt, both physically and mentally. The draw ended up being the biggest factor. The kind of form I showed today, I could have beaten any other player," Sharath summed up his performance on the day.

Not many athletes are able to play at the highest level at this stage of their career. But the Padma Shri awardee not only is playing the top level but is thriving and even improving on aspects of his game not many would have thought possible. And that inevitably leads to the question: what next?

While the multiple Commonwealth Games gold medallist does not have a definite answer at the moment, the kind of responses he received post his third round encounter has floored him. "Initially, after the match got over, there was a feeling of regret — I had him cornered but couldn't capitalise. But once I checked my phone, the kind of messages I saw, it made me emotional and truly flattered. I'm feeling good, need a short break to recharge my batteries, spend some quality time with my family, and then decide," he added.

Even though Sharath does not admit it, but his mind always travels to the sport he has been a flagbearer of for the nation. Even when he mentions rest, he invariably ends up mentioning the upcoming Asian Championships, the Worlds and the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Not to mention the fact that a lot of youngsters in the domestic fraternity look up to him.

"The main thing at this stage is to probably pick and choose events. But whenever I play, I need to perform at the peak of my powers. The sport is on the rise back home and each time I pick up the paddle, I have a responsibility towards my country and everyone who looks up to me. There are many important competitions lined up and if I do continue, I need to prepare the same way as this time around."

One should not doubt Sharath when he says all this. Without any proper tournament exposure, foreign training stint and just a couple of national camps, the Asian Games bronze medallist has proved he can still cut it with the best. Who knows what the future holds!