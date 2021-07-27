STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Wild weather swing barely makes a blip in Tokyo

While it did rain early in the day, it cleared by afternoon for yet another hot and humid day of competition.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Manny Santiago of Puerto Rico cools off after competing in the men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Manny Santiago of Puerto Rico cools off after competing in the men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: A typhoon headed toward Tokyo was supposed to bring respite from the oppressive heat hanging over the Olympics but it blew in and out of the city, hardly leaving a mark.

Tropical Storm Nepartak disrupted some of Tuesday's events and the Olympic organisers preemptively altered the schedules for archery, rowing and sailing in anticipation of high winds and heavy rain.

And while it did rain early in the day, it cleared by afternoon for yet another hot and humid day of competition.

Athletes have struggled in the heat since the start of the Olympics  Svetlana Gomboeva collapsed from heatstroke on the first day of archery, tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova shoved bags of ice up her skirt and Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev successfully leaned on the International Tennis Federation to give players extra time during breaks to offset the high temperatures.

July and August in Japan are notoriously hot and humid and Japan has faced criticism for not accurately describing the severity.

During the bidding process, organisers described the summer weather as mild and ideal.

But daytime highs regularly hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) but have exceeded 104 degrees (40 Celsius) in some places in recent years.

The Environment Ministry began issuing heatstroke alerts in July 2020 for areas in Tokyo and in April for the entire nation.

Japan reported 112 deaths from June to September last year, as well as 64,869 people taken to hospitals by ambulance for heat-related issues.

Tokyo logged the largest number of heatstroke sufferers at 5,836 during the three-month period.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Tokyo Weather Tokyo Games Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp