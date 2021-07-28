STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 minutes, 0.13 seconds: China sets women's quadruple sculls record in Tokyo Games

Windy conditions produced a strong tailwind for the rowers at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway, and new world or Olympic records were set in each of Wednesday's six medal races.

Gold medalists Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong of China pose for the media during a medal ceremony for the women's rowing quadruple sculls final. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: China has wrapped a record-setting first day of rowing finals by smashing the world record in women's quadruple sculls and winning gold.

The Chinese boat finished in 6 minutes, 0.13 seconds and shaved nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by the Netherlands in 2014.

The race was never close.

Poland won silver more than 6 seconds behind the Chinese.

Australia won bronze for that country's fourth medal of the day.

The Netherlands have set a new world record in men's quadruple sculls with a sprint over the final 500 meters to win the gold medal.

Their time of 5 minutes, 32.03 seconds beat the previous mark of 5:32.26 set by Ukraine at the 2014 world championships.

The Dutch boat was fourth after the first 500 meters but had closed to second by the next marker.

A late push overtook Great Britain for the lead.

Great Britain then held off a late charge by Australia to win silver.

Australia's bronze was the country's third medal of the day after winning gold in men's and women's four.

