STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Fiji beats New Zealand to clinch back-to-back Olympic rugby titles

Rugby sevens means more to the Fijians, who develop their trademark instinctive passes and one-hand unloads on the beaches and villages across the islands.

Published: 28th July 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Fiji players and team staff poses with their gold medals and a national flag, after winning men's rugby sevens at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Jerry Tuwai is a two-time Olympic champion and his Fiji rugby sevens squad has given the people of their Pacific island nation something to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji clinched back-to-back Olympic gold medals with a 27-12 victory over New Zealand on Wednesday in the final at the Tokyo Games.

The government declared a national holiday and the central bank printed $7 notes to commemorate Fiji's gold medal — the country's first Olympic medal of any kind — when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in 2016.

It's going to be hard to top that.

There will be time to think about, though. Tuwai's squad has been on the road in a bio-secure bubble for several months, and still has to quarantine when it gets back to Fiji.

It's a small price to pay for gold. The Fijian squad started singing when its anthem played on the podium. With the medals around their necks, their song turned to hymns.

Rugby is the national sport in both Pacific countries. But rugby sevens means more to the Fijians, who develop their trademark instinctive passes and one-hand unloads on the beaches and villages across the islands.

The silver was an improvement for the New Zealand men’s team after it missed the podium when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

All the rugby sevens medals at the Tokyo Games went to the Southern Hemisphere, with Argentina beating 2016 finalist Britain 17-12 for the bronze. South Africa, the bronze medalist in Rio, beat the United States 28-7 in the playoff for fifth place. Australia beat Canada to finish seventh.

The Fijians were always in front in the final, just as they were in Rio, scoring three first-half tries to lead 19-12 at the break. When Asaeli Tuivuaka raced over to score in the right corner with about two minutes remaining, another title was assured.

Meli Derenalagi opened the scoring in the 2nd minute in an eerily quiet stadium, unlike the raucous atmosphere in Rio five years ago. Fans are banned because of the pandemic, but there were shouts and yells of encouragement from the bench.

Sireli Maqala made it 12-0 soon after, pouncing on a loose ball that Andrew Knewstubb was unable to ground in-goal.

New Zealand co-captain Scott Curry finished off a wrap-around move and scored in the right corner to make it 12-5, but Jiuta Wainiqolo’s bustling sideline run restored Fiji’s 12-point buffer approaching halftime.

The Fijians were playing with control but conceded after the halftime siren sounded, with Sione Molia stepping through some tired dense to touch down for New Zealand and make it 19-12 at the break.

The New Zealanders stayed within touching distance until Tuivuaka's try put the result beyond doubt.

The classification for 9th-12th was completed in the morning session, with Kenya beating Ireland 22-0 for 9th and 2016 semifinalist Japan finally getting a win to finish off a disappointing campaign at the Tokyo Games — albeit to avoid last place with a 31-19 comeback over arch rival South Korea.

Five years after finishing fourth in Rio, Japan kicked off the Olympic tournament with a narrow loss to Fiji. Winger Lote Tuqiri said the ban on spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the competition draw — Day 1 games against Fiji and Britain — cost the host team.

“Seems like we played our final in the first game,” he said.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jerry Tuwai Fiji rugby sevens Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp