India's Day 7 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom and PV Sindhu to headline action on July 29

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Archery
Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 am IST
Badminton
PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women's Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15 am IST
Boxing
Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men's +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45 am IST
MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women's 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35 pm IST
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza's Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6 am IST
Golf
Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00 am IST
Hockey
India vs Argentina Men's Pool A match: 6:00 am IST
Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20 am IST
Sailing
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35 am IST
Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45 am IST
Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35 am IST
Shooting
Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30 am IST
Swimming
Sajan Prakash in Men's 100m Butterfly Heats: 4:16 pm IST
Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?
Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.