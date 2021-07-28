STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

India's Day 7 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom and PV Sindhu to headline action on July 29

Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Six-time world champion woman boxer MC Mary Kom

Six-time world champion woman boxer MC Mary Kom (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Archery

Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 am IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women's Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15 am IST

Boxing

Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men's +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45 am IST

MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women's 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35 pm IST

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza's Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6 am IST

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00 am IST

Hockey

India vs Argentina Men's Pool A match: 6:00 am IST

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20 am IST

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45 am IST

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35 am IST

Shooting

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30 am IST

Swimming

Sajan Prakash in Men's 100m Butterfly Heats: 4:16 pm IST

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics? 

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mary Kom PV Sindhu Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021 India Tokyo Olympics July 29 Schedule India Tokyo Olympics Schedule
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp