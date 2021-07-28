India's Day 7 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom and PV Sindhu to headline action on July 29

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Archery

Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 am IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women's Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15 am IST

Boxing

Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men's +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45 am IST

MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women's 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35 pm IST

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza's Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6 am IST

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00 am IST

Hockey

India vs Argentina Men's Pool A match: 6:00 am IST

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20 am IST

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45 am IST

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35 am IST

Shooting

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30 am IST

Swimming

Sajan Prakash in Men's 100m Butterfly Heats: 4:16 pm IST

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.