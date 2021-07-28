Olympic champion Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition to focus on her mental health

By PTI

TOKYO: Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete.

The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles' place in the all-around.

Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee.

International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

The organisation said Biles will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week's individual events.

Biles qualified for the finals on all four apparatuses, something she didn't even do during her five-medal haul in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The 24-year-old came to Tokyo as arguably the face of the Games following the retirement of swimmer Michael Phelps and sprinter Usain Bolt.

She topped qualifying on Sunday despite piling up mandatory deductions on vault, floor and beam following shaky dismounts.

She posted on social media on Monday that she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders.

The weight became too heavy after vaulting during team finals.

She lost herself in mid-air and completed 1 1/2 twists instead of 2 1/2.

She consulted with US team doctor Marcia Faustin before walking off the field of play.

When she returned, she took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles and turned into the team's head cheerleader as the US claimed silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

"Once I came out here (to compete), I was like, No mental is, not there so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself,'" Biles said following the medal ceremony.

The decision opens the door wide open for the all-around, a title that was long considered a foregone conclusion.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil finished second to Biles during qualifying, followed by Lee and Russians Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova.

The four were separated by three-tenths of a point on Sunday.

Carey now finds herself in the final, capping a remarkable journey for the 21-year-old from Phoenix.

She spent two years traveling the globe in an effort to pile up enough points on the World Cup circuit to earn an individual nominative spot, meaning she would be in the Olympics but technically not be part of the four-woman U.S. team.

Carey posted the second-best score on vault and the third-best on floor during qualifying, earning trips to the event finals in the process.

Now she finds herself competing for an all-around medal while replacing the athlete considered the greatest of all-time in the sport.

USOPC leader: 'Thrilled' Biles felt safe to make decision

In a way, the massive upheaval that upended the U.S. Olympic world over the past five years was designed for the sort of moment Simone Biles faced.

Not long after Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team final Tuesday night, the leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said she was convinced as ever that changes geared toward a sharper focus on the overall health of athletes — not just the medals they win — have been worth it.

Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the USOPC, told The Associated Press if a new atmosphere the federation has tried to create played any small part in offering comfort to Biles as she wrestled with what to do, “then I’m thrilled that it was a safe enough space for her to make that decision."

“Whether it's our organization, the changes at (USA Gymnastics) or whether it's because it's a conversation that’s been happening in society and in the athlete community overall, it’s positive,” Hirshland said.

Biles said she pulled out of Tuesday's meet because “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and my well-being."

Hirshland came aboard at the USOPC in 2018, shortly after details emerged about former gymnastics coach Larry Nassar's abuse of dozens of athletes over the span of decades. USA Gymnastics underwent a thorough housecleaning, starting with its top executives and including national team coordinator Marta Karolyi.

The USOPC also underwent massive change: The positions of board chair, CEO and sports performance director all changed hands. The federation has been overhauling everything from its mission statement to the way it allocates resources. The COVID-19 pandemic that postponed the Tokyo Games by a year only served to heighten the focus on athlete well-being. One key part of the USOPC overhaul included its increased emphasis on mental health counseling.

“We're deploying every resource that’s available to her, and we want to give her space to make choices that are going to be right for her,” Hirshland said of Biles. “We can't know the answer because none of us live in her shoes.”

On Wednesday afternoon in Tokyo, Biles withdrew from the women's all-around, giving up the chance to defend the coveted title. She has not decided if she will compete in the event finals scheduled later in the week.

Her decision to pull out of the team final almost certainly turned a gold medal into a silver for the U.S. team. What she does next will impact the U.S. medal haul. She had been expected to win as many four golds in the individual events.

None of that matters, Hirshland insists.

“These are not the USOPC's medals, these are the athletes' medals," she said. "We can't lose site of that. They make these choices. They do the work. They perform, and we are simply here to create an environment in which they can be successful.”

(With AP Inputs)