STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Post hip injury, US basketball legend Diana Taurasi feeling fine at Olympics

Having Taurasi back certainly provided comfort for the Americans, who have now won 50 consecutive games in the Olympics.

Published: 28th July 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

United States' Diana Taurasi takes part in a women's basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAITAMA: Diana Taurasi had a big smile on her face when she stepped on the court against Nigeria for her record 33rd Olympic game Tuesday.

The five-time Olympian was playing in her first contest since injuring her hip three weeks ago while practicing with the Phoenix Mercury. She had said during the Americans training camp in Las Vegas that she'd be “fine and ready to go for the Tokyo Games.”

She was a woman of her word on Tuesday.

“It was a nice to get out there and compete a little bit with the group," said Taurasi, who had 10 points in the 81-72 win over Nigeria. “Yeah, I felt pretty good. Hopefully it keeps getting better day by day.”

Having Taurasi back certainly provided comfort for the Americans, who have now won 50 consecutive games in the Olympics.

“You need players like that,” said Sue Bird of her longtime Olympic teammate. “She can set the tone in that way for us being a calming presence.”

She provided just that. With the Americans trailing 8-1 the 39-year-old Taurasi hit the team's first basket — a 3-pointer. She had 10 points — all in the first half — as the U.S. used a 23-0 run in the second quarter to take control of the game.

“She's still on her own little journey getting back to 100%,” said Bird. “You could see there were moments where things were chaotic and frantic and she just has a nice calm demeanor. She gets the ball, comes off a pick and roll and hits the 3-pointer."

Having not been able to practice for much of the Las Vegas training camp, Taurasi is still getting accustomed to this team that has six Olympic newcomers on it.

One play in the second half against Nigeria illustrated how it's still a work in progress.

Taurasi caught the ball on the wing and passed it to the corner assuming a teammate would be there, but that player had already run to the other side of the court. So the ball just sailed out of bounds — one of 25 turnovers the U.S. committed. Taurasi just threw her hands up and smirked.

Nigeria made a late run to get within eight before losing by nine — the closest any team has come to the U.S. since the semifinals of the 2004 Athens Games.

“I think a lot of the youngsters are finding out it’s not as easy as it seems when you’re at home and you’re watching,” Taurasi said. “You just think, ’Oh you go out and play.' There’s a lot to go with it and it’s years of work to get here.

“I think that’s the one thing that’s the most satisfying. You don’t just show up on this team and you get to play," Taurasi said. “You kind of have to earn your stripes and it means a lot to be here.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diana Taurasi Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp