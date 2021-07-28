STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sports should be protected as well': Tokyo residents continue to support the Olympics amidst rising COVID cases

IOC stressed that the measures enforced at the Olympics by local organising committee and Japanese health authorities made the event as safe as possible for the local population.

A police officer stands guard on a bridge overlooking the athlete's village for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: A day after Tokyo reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections, local residents shared their concerns and support for the Olympic Games.

53-year-old Shigeki Osada said it was a shame that the surge and the Olympics overlapped, although he believes they are two separate things.

"It's not that simple.Sports is part of the culture and should be protected as well as people's lives. It's the balance that is crucial", Osada said.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stressed that the measures enforced at the Olympics by local organising committee and Japanese health authorities made the event as safe as possible for the local population.

"To a large extent there is really no contact between the general public and the games' organisers on a day to day basis," Mark Adams, the IOC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to avoid non-essential outings, but said there was no need to consider a suspension of the Games.

Tokyo reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding its earlier record of 2,520 daily cases on January 7.

