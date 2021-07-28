STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tarundeep Rai exits from Olympics, loses to Itay Shanny in shoot-off in second round

Under windy conditions at the Yumenoshima Park here, both players were locked 5-5 but Shanny, who is 15 years younger to Rai, sealed the match 10-9 with a perfect score in the shoot-off.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

India's Tarundeep Rai releases his arrow during the individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish for a heartbreaking second round exit in his last Olympics appearance at the Tokyo Games here on Wednesday.

Under windy conditions at the Yumenoshima Park here, both players were locked 5-5 but Shanny, who is 15 years younger to Rai, sealed the match 10-9 with a perfect score in the shoot-off.

The world number 92 Israeli, who had knocked out Japanese team event bronze medallist Muto Hiroki in the first round, was superior to the Indian at the death as he shot three 10s from the final four arrows to sail into the pre-quarterfinals.

This was the second successive round two exit for three-time Olympian Rai who had made his Games debut at Athens 2004.

In 2012 London Olympics, Rai also had lost in the second round.

The 37-year-old Army man, who had a thrilling come-from-behind 6-4 win over Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine in the first round, once agains showed remarkable poise as he bounced back to lead 5-3 from a 0-2 deficit.

Needing a tie in the fifth set to move into last-16, Rai faltered to match Shanny who won the set by two points, drilling in two 10s and a nine, as against Rai's sequence of 9-8-9.

A perfect 10 kept on eluding Rai as the world number 54 Indian started the proceedings in the shoot-off with a 9, while Shanny sealed the issue with a 10.

Rai was severely let down by wind gusts as he shot a poor seven to lose the first set by four points before levelling the match 2-2 by winning the second set by slender margin of one point.

A series of six 9s by Shanny meant that Rai snatched a 5-3 lead but failed to tie the fifth set.

Earlier in the day, Rai trailed 2-4 against the Ukrainian world no 66 Hunbin but won the final two sets with three perfect 10s to move into the second round.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tarundeep Rai Itay Shanny Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp