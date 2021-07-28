STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Games: Rowers Arjun and Arvind fail to qualify for lightweight double sculls final

Arjun and Arvind clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2 at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:55 AM

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (L) and Arvind Singh

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (L) and Arvind Singh (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the men's lightweight double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing sixth and last in the second semifinal here on Wednesday.

The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals qualify for the final.

Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.

They will finish at least at the 12th spot.

While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker.

The two had finished fifth in their heats on Saturday.

The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each.

The long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in cross-section boats help to reduce the drag.

The maximum weight set for each male competitor is 72.5kg and the average weight cannot exceed 70 kg.

