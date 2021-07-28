STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Canadian gymnast Ellie Black withdraws from all-around

A silver medalist at the 2017 world championships, Ellie Black came in 24th during qualifying at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Published: 28th July 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from the all-around finals.

The International Gymnastics Federation made the announcement on Wednesday.

No reason was given for Black's withdrawal.

The 25-year-old Black is competing in her third Olympics.

A silver medalist at the 2017 world championships, Black came in 24th during qualifying at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Black will be replaced by Lieke Wevers of The Netherlands in the finals.

The decision came hours after reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles took herself out of the all-around competition to focus on her mental health.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ellie Black Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games 2021 Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp