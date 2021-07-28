Tokyo Olympics: Canadian gymnast Ellie Black withdraws from all-around

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from the all-around finals.

The International Gymnastics Federation made the announcement on Wednesday.

No reason was given for Black's withdrawal.

The 25-year-old Black is competing in her third Olympics.

A silver medalist at the 2017 world championships, Black came in 24th during qualifying at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Black will be replaced by Lieke Wevers of The Netherlands in the finals.

The decision came hours after reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles took herself out of the all-around competition to focus on her mental health.