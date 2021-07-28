STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari beats Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in closely fought contest

Deepika disappointed in the first set as she registered a score of 25 while the opponent from the US scored 26 to take a 2-0 lead.

India's Deepika Kumari releases the arrow during the mixed team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's Deepika Kumari releases the arrow during the mixed team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. The India archer defeated her opponent from the US 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round.

In the second set, Deepika was able to make a comeback and hence she brought the scoreline level to 2-2. Continuing from where she left off, the Indian archer dominated the third set, and she went on to take a 4-2 lead in the match.

Deepika was not able to wrap up the match in Set 4 as Fernandez made a comeback, bringing the scoreline level at 4-4 and the match progressed to the fifth and deciding set.

However, in the deciding set, Deepika held her own to win the match 6-4, and as a result, she progressed to the 1/8 eliminations round.

Earlier in the day, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out of men's individual archery after losing in the 1/16 eliminations round.

India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday had lost their quarter-final clash of the Archery Mixed Team event. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

