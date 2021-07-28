Tokyo Olympics: German cycling federation sporting director Patrick Moster apologizes for racist slur

By Associated Press

TOKYO: A German cycling official has apologized for using a racist slur at the Olympics.

German cycling federation sporting director Patrick Moster was shown on TV broadcasts urging rider Nikias Arndt on to catch other riders on the course with a slur typically used for people of North African or Arab ethnicity.

An Algerian rider started ahead of Arndt in the event.

Moster has apologized in comments to German news agency dpa.

He says "in the heat of the moment" he had "made the wrong choice of words."

German Olympic committee president Alfons Hörmann welcomed the apology but says he plans to hold further talks with Moster.