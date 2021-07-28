STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh qualify for Final B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls

The Indian duo finished sixth with a timing of 6:24.41 in the semifinal A/B 2. Arjun was the bower while Arvind had the responsibility of stroking in the match.

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (L) and Arvind Singh

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (L) and Arvind Singh (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

TOKYO: The Indian Rowing duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the Final B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls here at Sea Forest Waterway on Wednesday.

Ireland topped the SF by 6:05.33 while Italy came second with 6:07.70.

Ireland also created the world's best time with that timing in the semifinal. Belgium was the other team that qualified for the medal event alongside the top two.

The last three teams in the six-team field qualified for Final B. Joining India in that final will be Spain and Ukraine. Final B is rescheduled for Thursday at 8:50 (JST).

Earlier on Sunday, the rower duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the repechage semi-final A/B by finishing third with a timing of 6:51.36.

The Indian pair gradually took the pace and moved ahead of Uzbekistan after the 1000m mark and maintained the lead till the finish.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

