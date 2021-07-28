STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics see 16 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total infections to 169

The two cases previously reported by the organisers were proved to be negative later and eliminated from the accumulated total.

National banners hang from balconies at an athlete's village as Tokyo prepares for the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Sixteen more people associated with the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, but none are athletes, bringing the total since the start of this month to 169, games organisers said on Wednesday.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases, released a day after Tokyo reported a record 2,848 daily coronavirus infections, excludes those announced by central and local governments, as per Kyodo News.

The two cases previously reported by the organisers were proved to be negative later and eliminated from the accumulated total.

It is the first time in four days that the organisers have reported no COVID-19 positive cases of Olympic athletes, at a time when the spike in infections in the host city is raising concerns over public health.

The 16 are nine contractors, four games-related officials, two members of the media and a volunteer, the organisers said. None of them were staying at the athletes' village and 12 of them are residents of Japan, they added.

The organisers also said 38,484 people from foreign countries had entered Japan for the games as of Monday.

