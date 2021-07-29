STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Indian sailors continue to languish at bottom in Tokyo Olympics

Ganapathy and Thakkar ended at 16th in Race 5 before pulling off a seventh-place finish in the next to occupy 17th place out of 19 competitors with 76 net points.

Published: 29th July 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

India's Varun Thakkar and India's Ganapathy Kelapanda waits for the wind to pick up ahead of the men's skiff 49er race 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing competition. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ENOSHIMA: Indian sailing pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished a creditable seventh in one of the two races in men's skiff 49er but still languished at 17th position overall at the Tokyo Olympics here on Thursday.

Ganapathy and Thakkar ended at 16th in Race 5 before pulling off a seventh-place finish in the next to occupy 17th place out of 19 competitors with 76 net points.

Six races and medal round still remain in the competition at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Another Indian, Vishnu Saravanan was at 23rd position overall out of 35 sailors in the laser event with 138 net points after finishing 27th and 23rd in Race 7 and 8 on Thursday.

Two more races and medal round remain in the event.

Nethra Kumanan also continued her disappointing form as she was placed 31st with 176 net points out of 44 sailors in the women's laser radial after finishing 22nd and 20th in the seventh and eighth races.

Each event consists of a series of races.

Points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KC Ganapathy Varun Thakkar Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp