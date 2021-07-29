STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Defeat against Australia was a wake-up call for us, says Manpreet Singh

On Thursday, the India men's hockey team defeated defending Olympic Champions Argentina 3-1 in their fourth group A game here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

India's Manpreet Singh (7) looks to pass during a men's field hockey match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: India men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh has stated that the defeat against Australia was a wake-up call for the team at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics and they are now focusing on one match at a time.

On Thursday, the India men's hockey team defeated defending Olympic Champions Argentina 3-1 in their fourth group A game here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch. With this win, the team has qualified for the quarterfinals in the Olympics.

"Tournament is not over. We have a match against Japan tomorrow and there is so much left. We will not be thinking about how we defeated defending Olympic champions tomorrow. We all played well and dominated the first three quarters but still, we missed our chances. Our defence did good and we will carry this further in the tournament and will focus on tomorrow's match," Manpreet told reporters after the match.

"We created a lot of opportunities and we will work on our last pass. In the quarter-finals and match against japan will be difficult because they will be a good team and they will not give us easy chances."

Talking about receiving that brutal thrashing of 7-1 from Australia in the pool game, Manpreet pointed, "That was a wake-up call for us. We were very disappointed and we focused on our next matches."

"Obviously there is heat but somehow we have an upper hand because there also we were training in the afternoon and here too our matches are scheduled before noon. That's why we have an advanatge. But for everyone the weather is same."

India will now face hosts Japan in their last Group A game at Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday at 3:00 pm IST.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manpreet Singh Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp