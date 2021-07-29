STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: India's challenge ends as Sajan Prakash unable to advance to 100m butterfly semis

Prakash, who became the first Indian ever to breach the Olympic 'A' qualification mark last month to qualify for the Tokyo Games, finished second in the second-slowest heat with a time of 53.45s.

Published: 29th July 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash (File photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

TOKYO: Swimmer Sajan Prakash finished second in his Heat but that was not enough to advance the semifinals of the men's 100m butterfly event as India's underwhelming campaign at the Tokyo Olympics ended here on Thursday.

Prakash, who also competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished second in the second-slowest heat with a time of 53.45s.

The cut was placed at 51.74s.

The 27-year-old from Kerala, finished 46th among 55 swimmers.

The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.

All three Indian swimmers -- Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, and Maana Patel -- head home after their disappointing shows, failing to even match their personal best times in their main events.

Prakash, who became the first Indian ever to breach the Olympic 'A' qualification mark last month to qualify for the Tokyo Games, had finished 24th overall in the 200m butterfly, his pet event, on Monday.

Nataraj, competing in his first Olympics, was ranked 27 among the 40 swimmers in the 100m backstroke.

Both Prakash and Nataraj had raised everyone's expectations in the run-up to Tokyo Games by consistently shaving off time from their personal best.

Had Nataraj matched his personal best in his event he would have qualified for the semifinals.

Maana, who qualified for the Games via a "Universality quota" that allows one male and one female competitor from a country to participate in the Olympics, had finished 39th overall in the women's 100m backstroke.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Swimming Tokyo Olympics Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp