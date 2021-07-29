STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker placed fifth, Rahi Sarnobat on 25th after first round of women's 25m pistol

Manu Bhaker amassed 292 points at an average of 9.733 after shooting 30 shots on the target in the precision round while compatriot Rahi Sarnobat gathered 287 in the qualifications.

Published: 29th July 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Manu Bhaker, of India, competes in the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat are currently placed 5th and 25th respectively in the women's 25m pistol qualification (precision), here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Thursday.

Manu Bhaker amassed 292 points at an average of 9.733 after shooting 30 shots on the target in the precision round while compatriot Rahi Sarnobat gathered 287 in the qualifications. The second stage of the qualification -- the rapid round -- will take place on Friday. The top-8 players in the qualification will go to the final.

Currently, Serbia's Zorana Arunovic leads the pack with 296 points, followed by Greece's Anna Korakaki who has 294.

Rahi who was in the first relay of 10 shooters started the precision round with a 96 and followed it with 97. With an 8 and bunch of 9s, she dropped a 94 in the final series of precision. Her total in the precision rounds was 287/300.

In the third relay, Manu had a very good start as the 19-year-old star Indian shooter shot back to back 97 in the first two series. With just two 9 in the third round, Bhaker accumulated 98 points to climb into the top-5.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manu Bhaker Rahi Sarnobat Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp