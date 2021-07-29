US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks out of Olympics due to COVID; Aussie athletes complete swift isolation routine

By AFP

TOKYO: Two-time world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks was ruled out of the Tokyo Games on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed.

"We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the USOPC said in a statement on Twitter.

Shortly after news of Kendricks' case emerged, Argentine pole vaulter German Chiaraviglio revealed he had also tested positive and would not take part in the Games.

Kendricks won back-to-back gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and was one of the main contenders for the title in Tokyo along with Swedish world record holder Armand Duplantis.

The charismatic 28-year-old, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is now in isolation, the USOPC said.

"In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF (USA Track and Field) and USOPC staff," the USOPC added.

"Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."

The positive tests come just two days before the start of the men's pole vault competition on Saturday.

Kendricks' father and coach, Scott Kendricks, had first announced his son's Covid test result earlier Thursday in an Instagram post that was subsequently deleted.

"Today in Tokyo officials informed Sam that his daily test for Cov 19 was positive," Scott Kendricks wrote. "So he is out of the competition. He feels fine and has no symptoms. Love you son. See you soon."

Later Thursday Chiaraviglio revealed the virus had also put paid to his Olympic campaign.

"We knew this Olympic game was different and with different rules, and here I am, it's my turn," the 34-year-old said.

Chiaraviglio said he was now isolating in a hotel.

"I am isolated in a hotel where I will spend several days, and where the main objective is to take care of my health," he said.

"I thank the people who were and are close and all those who sent me their message of love and affection. Living through this is very difficult, but it will also pass."

All but three members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympics have been released from isolation after a coronavirus scare, officials said on Thursday.

The three, close contacts of Covid-positive US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, have tested negative but remain in isolation and will be tested daily, an Australian Olympic Committee statement said.

Forty-one athletes and 13 officials were given the "all-clear" to resume normal activities after spending just over two hours in their rooms at the Olympic Village.

"Members of the Australian track and field team in the Tokyo Olympic Village have been cleared to return to their regular routines," the AOC said.

The three still in isolation self-reported once they heard about America's Kendricks, the two-time pole vault world champion who was ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive.

Chef de mission Ian Chesterman said "our strict protocols continue to keep the team safe".

"We want every Australian athlete to be in a position to have their Olympic moment. We will continue to be vigilant," he added.

Thursday's incident comes just a day before the start of the athletics programme at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

The incident was a jolting reminder of the perils facing athletes at the Tokyo Games, where their Olympic dreams are at risk of being dashed at any moment.

"The all-clear comes after three members of the team underwent PCR testing following a brief casual contact with a US track and field athlete who had tested positive to Covid-19."

"The all-clear comes after three members of the team underwent PCR testing following a brief casual contact with a US track and field athlete who had tested positive to Covid-19."

Kendricks earlier became the latest high-profile withdrawal from the Olympics after testing positive for the virus.

Organisers announced a daily record of 24 new Games-related cases on Thursday, three of whom are athletes, taking the overall number of positive cases to 193.

The figures do not include all cases at airports and in training camps.

- Dressel gold chase -

In Olympics action, US swim star Caeleb Dressel notched his second triumph of the Games to stay on track for a potential six golds.

Dressel arrived at the Olympics tipped to push for a Michael Phelps-style medal haul and already has two wins under his belt, with a potential four to come.

The 24-year-old powered to the wall in the men's 100m freestyle in a new Olympic record time of 47.02sec to dethrone Australia's Kyle Chalmers.

Dressel, who spearheaded the United States to the 4x100m relay title earlier this week, will also race the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly and could feature in two other relays.

The swimmer, who won two relay golds in Rio, said he was proud to claim his first individual title.

"I didn't want to admit it but now I did it I can admit it, it's a lot different," he said.

Dressel's 13 world titles have prompted inevitable comparisons with Phelps -- winner of eight Olympic golds at the 2008 Beijing Games and 23 in total.

Only Phelps, Mark Spitz and Kristin Otto have won six or more golds at a single Olympic Games in swimming.

Robert Finke won another gold for the United States in the men's 800m freestyle while Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook claimed the men's 200m breaststroke gold in a new Olympic record time of 2:06.38.

China's Zhang Yufei took gold in the women's 200m butterfly and China rounded off the morning session by smashing the world record in the 4x200m women's freestyle relay, finishing ahead of the United States and Australia.

The Olympic golf tournament has also lost stars to coronavirus but started at Kasumisageki Country Club with a number of top players still involved.

Austria's Sepp Straka carded a 63 to set the early pace before lightning forced the suspension of play.

- Biles support -

The women's all-around gymnastics is due to take place on Thursday evening without Simone Biles, who arrived with Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's career haul of nine Olympic titles in her sights.

Biles's decision to ditch a second event due to mental health concerns, hot on the heels of her dramatic withdrawal from Tuesday's team event, has raised doubts about the American superstar's further participation.

"The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realise I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," the 24-year-old tweeted on Thursday.

Ten Nigerian athletes were among 18 competitors from "high-risk" nations barred from competing after failing to meet minimum standards for out-of-competition drug testing.

World Athletics' independent anti-doping arm said the athletes had failed to comply with rules that require athletes from countries deemed to be at highest risk of doping to undergo three no-notice out-of-competition tests in a 10-month period.