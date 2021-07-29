STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

You owe no explanation to no one: Ravi Shastri rallies behind Simone Biles

On Wednesday USA Gymnastics confirmed to Tokyo 2020 that Biles will not participate in the all-around final as she wants to focus on her mental health.

Published: 29th July 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: India men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri rallied behind USA's artistic gymnast Simone Biles and stated she owes no explanation to anyone after the 24-year-old withdrew her name from women's all-around final here at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. He also supported tennis player Naomi Osaka after she had recently spoken about mental health and withdrew from the French Open.

"Take your time @Simone_Biles. You have earned the right to owe it to yourself at this tender age. 48 hours or 48 days it might take. Just do it Champion. You owe no explanation to no one. @naomiosaka, you too. God bless you girls #Olympics," tweeted Ravi Shastri.

On Wednesday USA Gymnastics confirmed to Tokyo 2020 that Biles will not participate in the all-around final as she wants to focus on her mental health. No decision yet on whether she will compete in next week's apparatus finals, as per Olympics.com.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," read a statement from the governing body. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around."

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," the statement concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, USA Gymnastics confirmed that Biles had gone to practice. Biles scratched from Tuesday's women's team final after missing an attempt at a two-and-a-half twisting vault. She performed just one-and-a-half twists, landed in a deep squat, and scored just 13.733. Team USA picked up without its star in the final three rotations (uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise) and claimed the silver medal behind eventual champions ROC. (ANI)

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Simone Biles Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp