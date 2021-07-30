25m pistol: Manu shows promise, Rahi in precarious position

By Express News Service

It was a mixed day for Indian shooters. Taking part in the precision stage of the women’s 25m pistol qualification on Thursday, the onus was on Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker to raise India’s hopes. Despite the present gloom and doom, there were high hopes from the former as she was entering the event on the back of a blazing performance in the last World Cup in Croatia.

However, she just could not find her range and was placed 25th. Manu, meanwhile, showed what she is capable of and was placed at 5th spot. The duo will return on Friday for rapid stage, the second and final stage. The top-eight scorers from both the stages will get a chance to compete in the finals, which will be held later in the day. The last time this event was held, in Osijek, Rahi had threatened to break the world record.