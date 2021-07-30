Anju backs Neeraj for top show, wants the rest to rise to the occasion

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Historically, India’s performance in athletics has never been impressive at the Olympics. Forget medals, even reaching the finals of respective disciplines has been a tough ask. Just the likes of late Milkha Singh and PT Usha have come extremely close to a medal in the past. But that is it. Will things change in Tokyo?

India’s lone realistic hope of a medal this time is javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Of the 26 athletes in action, he is the best bet by a distance. Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who has been consistently throwing around the 90m mark, is a huge favourite. But, it is the battle of the two other medals, which could be real tight and that is where Neeraj, who recorded his personal best of 88.07 in March, could fancy himself to create history with Poland’s Marcin Krukowski and Trinidad & Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott among other contenders.

However, with the way things have gone in this edition of the quadrennial event for India, where medal-hopefuls in other sports have missed out, one should not be putting too much pressure on the 23-year-old in his debut Games. “Neeraj is ranked world number four. He has a good chance in the medal bracket. I am not saying it is first, second or third, but he does have a good chance in Tokyo,” said former athlete Anju Bobby George, who finished sixth in 2004 Athens games in long jump.

Besides Neeraj, there are some athletes who will be eager to make a mark in Tokyo.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), M Sreeshankar (long jump), men’s 4x400m and the mixed relay team and others have the potential to shine.

When Indian athletes feature in the quadrennial event, there is always a fair share of expectations — not necessarily a medal, but things have fallen flat in the past. Some performances are even below their personal best. But Anju said it’s time for the athletes to step up.”Overall, if the (Indian) athletes can give their best at the Tokyo Olympics, they can be in that bracket of best of six. Sometimes we are not able to do that also in the biggest championships, that is the reality. But we will have to overcome all those mental blocks and perform,” said Anju, who feels Indian athletes struggle at top level competitions like the Olympics due to lack of experience and exposure at the international arena.

With the athletics events starting on Friday, some of the above-mentioned athletes are set to be in action, including Sable and the mixed relay team. The former, who will feature in the second heat, needs to improve his personal best (8:20.20) in order to keep his chances of finals alive. Besides the top 3 finishers from three heats, the next six fastest reach the final. Coming to the mixed relay, Anju felt the women athletes need to shine.

“Sable is a good fighter. His timing has to come to 8:15 or something, he is 8:20 now. But, I think he can advance to the next round,” she said. “The women athletes (of mixed relay) were showing little doubts, performance wise, but still only 16 teams are there, there is a high chance to move into the next round. But, they have to fight a lot.”

