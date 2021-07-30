Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finish third in one race, but still languishes at 20th overall

By PTI

ENOSHIMA: Already out of the medal contention, Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finished a commendable third in one of the two laser event races on Friday that saw him move up three places to 20th position overall at the Olympics here.

After finishing third in the race number nine, Saravanan, however, ended at 15th in the next to remain at 20th overall out of 35 sailors in the laser event with 156 net points.

Only the medal race remains in the competition at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

In the men's skiff 49er, the Indian pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished 17th, 11th and 16th in three races to still occupy overall 17th spot out of 19 competitors with 116 net points.

Three races and medal round still remain in the competition.

Nethra Kumanan continued her disappointing form as she dropped four places to 35th with 251 net points out of 44 sailors in the women's laser radial after finishing 37th and 38th in the ninth and tenth races.

Only the medal race remains in the competition.

Each event consists of a series of races.

Points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on.