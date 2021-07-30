STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karen Khachanov​ advances to gold-medal match in Olympic tennis

Karen Khachanov beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3 on Friday to reach the biggest final of his career.

Published: 30th July 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, gestures during a semifinal men's tennis match against Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, gestures during a semifinal men's tennis match against Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Karen Khachanov is into the gold-medal match in tennis at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 25th-ranked Russian player beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3 on Friday to reach the biggest final of his career.

Khachanov's opponent for gold will be either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev of Germany, who were next to play on another humid but overcast day at the Ariake Tennis Park.

Khachanov was pushed to three sets in three of his previous four matches in Tokyo but showed no signs of fatigue against Carreno Busta, who had knocked off second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in straight sets a day earlier.

To celebrate, Khachanov launched a ball high into the air that landed on the arena's retractable roof.

Khachanov is coming off a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon.

Later, there's an all-Croatian gold-medal match in men's doubles featuring the top-seeded pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic against Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig.

Also, Djokovic was to play again with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals against the Russian duo of Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

