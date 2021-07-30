STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

No comment: Sha’Carri Richardson questions bring quick response, exit

Sha’Carri Richardson received a 30-day suspension that left her eligible for the Olympic relays but the U.S. didn't give her a spot.

Published: 30th July 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson

US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: If you thought they were fast on the track, try asking a sprinter about Sha’Carri Richardson.

Very few of the women who blazed down the very fast Olympic track Friday were willing to address the situation surrounding the American sprinter who was absent from the 100-meter field at the Tokyo Games following a doping ban.

It seemed all that was missing from the mixed zone, where reporters spend a few seconds talking to athletes after the races, were a few sets of starting blocks.

“No comment,” Jamaican standout Elaine Thompson-Herah said moments after running the second-fastest time of 10.82 seconds to begin her Olympic title defense.

“No comment,” her teammate, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, echoed moments later after running 10.84.

“I'm not going to talk about Sha'Carri,” Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria said.

Richardson had her title from the U.S. trials stripped — and with it, her spot in the 100 at the Tokyo Olympics — after testing positive for marijuana shortly after the race. She received a 30-day suspension that left her eligible for the Olympic relays but the U.S. didn't give her a spot.

Okagbare did elaborate briefly.

“I don’t know how that’s going to help right now,” she said. "Regardless of who’s here and who’s not here, we’re going to compete. Everybody here is great as well. I think everybody here is great. Regardless of who’s here and who’s not here, we’re still going to give the crowd and the fans a good show.”

Besides Richardson, the hot topic was the track, which was designed to be more responsive and increase performance.

So far, so fast.

There were seven athletes who ran 11 seconds or better, including Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Ivory Coast leading the way with a time of 10.78 seconds.

As a comparison: There were two sprinters who went 11 seconds or faster in the first round at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Four national records were set — both Swiss sprinters actually went under 11 — there were seven personal bests and an area record (for Africa) from Ta Lou.

Watch out, that Olympic mark could be in jeopardy. The record of 10.62 seconds was set by the late Florence Griffith Joyner at the 1988 Seoul Games. The sprinter knowns as Flo-Jo also holds the world record at 10.49.

“I don’t know how to assess the track,” Fraser-Pryce said. “Based on the times, yes, it’s a fast track. In terms of how I feel, I feel OK. I feel light. I definitely feel confident.”

Taking Richardson's spot in the 100 on the U.S. team was Jenna Prandini. She advanced to the semifinals by finishing third in her heat.

No extra pressure, she insisted, trying to fill in for Richardson.

“I’m just out there trying to do my best,” Prandini said. “That’s all I can do, come out here and be the best version of myself.”

Prandini said she was already practicing for the 200 when she found out about her inclusion in the 100. She added she had no idea at that time just who she was replacing.

“I just got a call and they asked me if I’d run the 100 and I said yes,” she explained. "That was it. I didn’t know the rest of the story. ... I'm happy to be out here and excited to get this thing going.”

Richardson brought a presence to the track, with her long nails, her flowing hair — it was orange at trials — and of course her charisma.

Asked if something was missing without her around, American sprinter Teahna Daniels responded: "I mean, I would have loved for her to be here. She’s such a great talent, you know, of course we would have liked to have her here. But, you know, things happen."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sha Carri Richardson Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp