STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympic champion Simone Biles says she's dealing with 'twisties'

Biles says she's dealing with a bout of 'the twisties' and is uncertain whether she'll continue to compete at the Tokyo Games.

Published: 30th July 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic star Simone Biles

Olympic star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Olympic star Simone Biles says she's dealing with a bout of 'the twisties' and is uncertain whether she'll continue to compete at the Tokyo Games.

Biles, who withdrew from the team and all-around competition because she felt she wasn't mentally prepared, said she started struggling with her air awareness after qualifying last Sunday.

The 'twisties' are gymnastics code for when an athlete can't figure out where they are in relation to the ground during a routine.

Biles admitted she was dealing with them after the U.S. took silver in the team competition Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Biles has dealt with the phenomenon.

She said the length of the episodes have varied but typically last around two weeks.

She is scheduled to compete in all four event finals early next week but has not made a decision on whether she will participate.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simone Biles Olympics 2020 Tokyo Games Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp