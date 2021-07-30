STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain is symbolic of a young, new and fearless India, says BFI chief Ajay Singh

The BFI president Ajay Singh on Friday congratulated pugilist Lovlina Borgohain for entering the semi-finals.

Published: 30th July 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh on Friday congratulated pugilist Lovlina Borgohain for entering the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category. Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's a news that we all were eagerly waiting to hear. This is a proud moment not just for boxing but also for Assam and for the entire country. It was a very courageous effort by Lovlina, indeed. She was down with COVID-19 last year and was admitted to the hospital. Her mother too was going through a life-threatening ailment. But Lovlina is a born fighter. This is a huge milestone for Indian boxing and the way this young girl has proved herself makes us all proud," BFI President Singh said in an official statement.

"We at BFI would like to congratulate her on this achievement. This is also a testament to the process that we followed in the last four years. However, as I said to Lovlina today, this is just a start. She needs to plan carefully and ensure she wins gold for India. Lovlina is symbolic of a young, new and fearless India. I am sure that young boxers like her will ensure many more Olympic medals in the future," he added.

Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance. Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, congratulated the boxer for making the entire country proud.



