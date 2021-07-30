STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom has inspired me and millions of young girls and boys, says Bhavani Devi

Bhavani Devi penned a heartfelt appreciation note to Indian boxing great Mary Kom after she exited from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Published: 30th July 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Fencer CA Bhavani Devi

Indian Fencer CA Bhavani Devi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's first fencer at the Olympics CA Bhavani Devi penned a heartfelt appreciation note to Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom after she exited from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Bhavani stated that the six-time World Champion has inspired millions of young girls and boys in the country.

"I Salute @MangteC ma'am has inspired me & millions of young Girls and Boys of our country to buckle up & take a shot at their Dreams. An epitome of age is just a number & motherhood only makes a woman stronger in mind & body! Thankyou for encouraging the youths #cheer4India," She wrote.

Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the round of 16 at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing.

Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches on Valencia to win the second round but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead. In the third round also, Mary Kom gave her best, but in the end, it was just not enough on the day.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mary Kom Bhavani Devi Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp