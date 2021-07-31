STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's Day 10 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar and PV Sindhu to headline action on August 1

Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:39 PM

Indian boxer Satish Kumar

Indian boxer Satish Kumar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00 am IST.

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15 am IST

Boxing

Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36 am IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5 pm IST

Hockey

India vs Great Britain in Men's quarterfinal: 5:30 pm IST

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics? 

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

