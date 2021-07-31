India's Day 10 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar and PV Sindhu to headline action on August 1

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Golf
Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00 am IST.
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15 am IST
Boxing
Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36 am IST
Badminton
PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5 pm IST
Hockey
India vs Great Britain in Men's quarterfinal: 5:30 pm IST
Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?
Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.