Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Ever since Lovlina Borgohain assured another medal for India at the Olympics, her sister Lima has become a star attraction at the Jodhpur Airport.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who has ensured a second medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, will be specially cheered from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. That's because Lovlina's sister Lima who works for the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) is currently posted at the Jodhpur Airport.

Ever since Lovlina Borgohain assured another medal for India at the Olympics, her sister Lima has become a star attraction at the Airport. As the news of Lovlina's medal was confirmed, there was a wave of happiness at the Jodhpur airport and all the officers and employees congratulated their colleague and boxer Lovlina's sister. 

Lima is extremely happy that her sister has brought laurels to the country. In a brief interaction with the media in Jodhpur, Lima revealed that she spoke to Lovlina on phone after her victory in Tokyo  - and both sisters ended with tears of joy in their eyes. 

ALSO READ: Now and then: Forces behind boxer Lovlina Borgohain's rise

Lima had been on duty when her sister scored the crucial win that has assured a second medal for India. She remarked, "After Lovlina's triumph, we spoke briefly on mobile. She was very busy but extremely happy with her performance."

Lovlina hails from the Golaghat district of Assam. Of the three sisters, she is the youngest. Lima reveals that she and the other elder sister Licha are twins. They too had participated in kickboxing at the national level but could not continue further due to financial constraints. 

Lovlina also started her career as a kickboxer but later she switched over to boxing. Both the elder sisters have jobs - in the Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force.

Their mother's name is Tiken and father is Mamoni Borgohain, a small-scale farmer who fought hard to secure the future of his daughters. However, Lima credits her mother for her sister Lovlina winning the medal. Lima asserted, "From the very beginning, my mother used to inspire us to pursue sports and studies. She always encouraged us to prove our mettle."

ALSO READ: Villagers hope boxer Lovlina Borgohain's Tokyo Olympics medal will bring road, water supply

Amid the festive atmosphere at Jodhpur airport, everyone is wishing and congratulating Lima. But the proud sister is hoping and praying that Lovlina will do even better and get India the coveted gold medal. When Lovlina enters the boxing ring for her next bouts in Tokyo, people at the Jodhpur airport will be offering special prayers for her Golden success. 

From airport officials to employees, everyone hopes that Lovlina will bring more laurels for the country. As Lima remarks, "Lovelina is proud to win the medal. She has reached this stage with her hard work and dedication. I am praying that my sister will perform even better and bring the Gold Medal and glory for India."

