Maybe we take Olympics too seriously, forget to enjoy our skill: Indian archer Atanu Das

Archer Atanu Das is not too pleased with the AAI for calling a selection trial immediately after the Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian archer Atanu Das

Indian archer Atanu Das (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Archer Atanu Das is not too pleased with the Archery Association of India (AAI) for calling a selection trial immediately after the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to the media after losing the quarter-final of men's individual archery event, Atanu said: "Immediately after the Olympics, you are called for a selection trial, they keep on talking about the sports science. We know sports science. How is this a matter of sports science that in between a tournament you are told that you need to give selection trials and there is a different method to selection trials, I have not even seen that? Nobody listens to us, the orders come from above."

Atanu also said that people notice the performances in Olympics, but not many take notice of what the archers have been doing in World Cups and other events over the past few years.

"Maybe we take this Olympics too seriously, maybe it is just my thought or opinion. We forget to enjoy our shooting or skill, we have won in World Cups and other competitions. Only Olympics is not there in Indian Archery. I think this is the pressure, extreme pressure inside your head. We are dealing with it," said Atanu.

"When we win World Cups, nobody knows. When we become number one, nobody knows. But in the Olympics, everybody knows everything, every single situation. We are dealing with that," he added.

Atanu Das bowed out of men's individual event after losing to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in the 1/8 Eliminations Round at Yumenoshima Park on Saturday.

Furukawa defeated the 29-year-old 6-4 in the decider to cruise into the quarterfinals of the men's individual event. Archer Deepika Kumari had also bowed out of the women's individual event after losing to An San of South Korea.

