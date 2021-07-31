STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympics: Former BMX champion Connor Fields out of critical care after suffering brain haemorrhage due to crash

Fields, who was stretchered off the course after his heavy fall in Friday's semi-finals, spent the night in the intensive care unit, a USA Cycling statement said.

Published: 31st July 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Medics prepare to carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed at the first bend in the men's BMX Racing semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Former Olympic BMX racing champion Connor Fields suffered a brain haemorrhage in a crash at the Tokyo Olympics but has been moved out of critical care in hospital, officials said on Saturday.

"The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue," it said. 

"After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found."

Saya Sakakibara, who crashed in the women's semis and was also stretchered off, was "up and around at the course" later on Friday, the Australian Olympic team said.

