STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympics: Pau Gasol defied odds to return, is going out on his terms

A stress fracture in his left foot required surgery, derailed the end of his NBA career and had him seriously contemplating retirement until he was able to get back on the court.

Published: 31st July 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Pau Gasol, right, fights for a rebound with Argentina's Facundo Campazzo, left, and Gabriel Deck, center, during a men's basketball preliminary round game. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAITAMA: Pau Gasol is at the end of what has been an extraordinary playing career. He’s won multiple championships in Spain, multiple championships in the NBA, a World Cup title, three Olympic medals. He has nothing left to prove.

It begs the question why he’s at the Tokyo Olympics.

The answer: The 41-year-old is going out on his terms.

A stress fracture in his left foot required surgery, derailed the end of his NBA career and had him seriously contemplating retirement until he was able to get back on the court with FC Barcelona this past season and help that club win the Spanish League title. And now, one final Olympic run.

“I love the game,” Gasol said. “I wanted to finish my career playing. I had such an incredible, extraordinary career that I didn’t want the injury to finish it for me. And it was it was a very difficult and challenging injury. So, I set myself this goal to get back on the floor and potentially play the Olympics again with my national team -- and I worked my butt off to do it.”

Spain (2-0) plays Slovenia (2-0) on Sunday for the top spot in Group C. Both teams have already clinched quarterfinal berths. Gasol is playing meaningful minutes for Spain, averaging 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds on 62% shooting in the first two contests at the Olympics.

“I’m very happy for him,” said Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol’s younger brother and fellow NBA and Spain national team veteran. “I’m proud of him. He didn’t have to do this. He’s made everything you can do as a professional athlete. He’s a role model in every level that you can be, as a human being and as an athlete.”

These Olympics were postponed for a year because of the pandemic, and virus-related issues are still affecting every aspect of the Tokyo Games. Daily testing regimens are in effect, athletes are dealing with strict rules about where they can go and most venues have no fans in the seats.

If not for that postponement, Pau Gasol wouldn’t be in these Olympics. His foot wasn’t ready a year ago. He needed more time to continue recovery from surgery and that, combined with the isolation that the pandemic required, only made a tough task more difficult.

But this spring, he found his way back to Barcelona and wound up playing a big role in its title run.

“I had to be really disciplined and kind of create my own routine and regimen, but with the support of people and creating a team back in the U.S., I had support,” Pau Gasol said. “Obviously, I can’t do it on my own, so it was challenging because the doctors weren’t giving me a lot of hope on different occasions. But I kept fighting. I kept believing that it was going to work out. And it worked.”

He’s dealt with more than just the injury in recent years.

Kobe Bryant’s death in January 2020 — they were teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise that Pau Gasol won his two NBA titles with, becoming very close friends along the way — affected him deeply. When he and his wife welcomed a daughter into the world last September, they named her Elisabet Gianna, a nod to Bryant’s daughter who also died in that helicopter crash.

As the recovery, the rehab, the working his way back into basketball shape became a grind, Gasol said he thought of Bryant often.

“Kobe still inspires me," Gasol said.

It worked. He ignored the suggestions that he could retire, that a comeback from the foot surgery was risky.

He gets to dictate how the final chapter of his playing career will go. Basketball will remain his life — maybe front office work, maybe ownership, maybe even coaching one day — but for now, all he's thinking about is one more medal run.

“It was worth the effort,” he said. “It was worth the risk. And I just felt like I deserved to finish at this stage. ... I like doing extraordinary things and I felt like this was something that it was worth working for and fighting for.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pau Gasol Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp