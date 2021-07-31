STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo 2020: Sorry India couldn't bring glory in this Olympics, says Atanu Das

Atanu Das bowed out of men's individual event after losing to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in the 1/8 Eliminations Round at Yumenoshima Park on Saturday.

Published: 31st July 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

India's Atanu Das shoots an arrow during the men's individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: After bowing out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, India archer Atanu Das apologised for not being able to return with a medal.

Atanu Das bowed out of men's individual event after losing to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in the 1/8 Eliminations Round at Yumenoshima Park on Saturday.

"Sorry INDIA, I couldn't bring glory in this Olympics. But the support we get from @Media_SAI, @indian_archery, TOPS, @OGQ_India is fantastic till now. We should keep moving forward, else nothing to say. Jai Hind," tweeted Atanu.

Furukawa defeated the 29-year-old 6-4 in the decider to cruise into the quarterfinals of the men's individual event. Archer Deepika Kumari had also bowed out of the women's individual event after losing to An San of South Korea.

Deepika also said the federation should not have decided on her partner for the mixed team event in the Tokyo Olympics based on one performance in the men's individual ranking round at the showpiece event.

In the men's individual ranking round, Pravin Jadhav secured the 31st spot while Atanu finished at the 35th spot, and hence Pravin was chosen as Deepika's partner in the mixed team event. However, heading into the Olympics, Deepika had trained alongside Atanu Das.

