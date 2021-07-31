STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Croatia beats Serbia 14-12 in water polo

Croatia did just that in a matchup of past two Olympic champions, outslugging Serbia 14-12 behind four-goal performances by Maro Jokovic and Paulo Obradovic.

Published: 31st July 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Croatia's Marko Macan (2) and Maro Jokovic (5) defend against Serbia's Strahinja Rasovic (7) during a preliminary round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Croatia's Marko Macan (2) and Maro Jokovic (5) defend against Serbia's Strahinja Rasovic (7) during a preliminary round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Marko Bijac is playing in his second Olympics with Croatia's water polo team, so the goalkeeper wasn't about to make too much of the team's victory over Serbia.

Or any part of group play, really.

“We need to be focused on our game and try to play each game better than the last one,” Bijac said. “That's the only right way that we need to think.”

Croatia did just that in a matchup of past two Olympic champions, outslugging Serbia 14-12 behind four-goal performances by Maro Jokovic and Paulo Obradovic.

Croatia's victory set the field for Wednesday's quarterfinals, with the matchups still to be determined on the final day of the preliminary round. Australia, Kazakhstan, Japan and South Africa have been eliminated from medal contention.

Croatia won gold in 2012 and then lost to Serbia in the Rio final. So while Bijac knows there is a long way to go, he acknowledged the importance of the win against perhaps the team's biggest rival.

“Serbia is the Olympic champion and whoever beats them, it means that team is on the right way,” said Bijac, who finished with 15 saves. “But this is still group phase, and the most important things are ahead of us.”

Nikola Jaksic scored three goals for Serbia, and Filip Filipovic finished with two. Filipovic was chosen as the MVP of Serbia's championship in Rio.

Serbia had to rally after Croatia opened a 5-1 lead on Obradovic's goal with 2:30 left in the first period. The game was tied at 8 in the third before Croatia pulled away again with four straight goals.

“Bad beginning and the worst ending,” Serbia coach Dejan Savic said. "We had a little bit of confusion in our defense. I don’t remember when the Serbian team ever conceded 14 goals.”

Spain, Montenegro, Hungary, Italy and Greece also won on Saturday. Spain beat Australia 16-5, Montenegro topped Kazakhstan 19-12 and Hungary held off the U.S. for an 11-8 victory. Italy posted a 16-8 win against Japan, and Greece rolled to a 28-5 victory against South Africa.

Spain and Croatia meet on Monday for the Group B title. Greece, Hungary and Italy are in the mix for the top spot in Group A.

Then the real fun begins.

“I think everybody hides something for quarterfinal,” Savic said. “Quarterfinal is the worst and most important game on Olympic Games.”

Before Croatia's victory, Hungary earned its third straight win since losing 10-9 to Greece in its opener in Tokyo. Krisztian Manhercz scored three times, and Marton Vamos had two goals on two shots.

Hungary trailed 4-3 in the second quarter before ripping off six straight goals. The U.S. didn't score again until Alex Obert buried one with 6:20 left.

“We kick ourselves from the rhythm because we didn’t score from man-up (chances),” U.S. coach Dejan Udovicic said.

"They are the European champions. If you don’t convert your chances, they’re going to punish you, and that’s exactly what happened.”

The U.S. made five of its 16 shots with the man advantage in its second straight loss. Center Ben Hallock said it was a mixture of Hungary's defense and not enough movement by the U.S.

“They executed better than we did on man-up, for sure,” Hallock said.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp