Tokyo Olympics: India's long jumper Sreeshankar Murali finishes 13th, bows out of Games

India's long jumper Sreeshankar Murali finished his heats at the 13th spot with the best jump of 7.69m in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:04 PM

Sreeshankar Murali, of India, competes in the qualification rounds of the men's long jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Sreeshankar Murali, of India, competes in the qualification rounds of the men's long jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's long jumper Sreeshankar Murali finished his heats at the 13th spot with the best jump of 7.69m on Saturday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian athlete managed 7.43m in his last attempt after recording 7.51m and 7.69m respectively. As a result, Murali missed out on qualifying for the further stages.

"#Athletics Update India's long jumper Sreeshankar Murali finishes his heats at 13th spot with the best jump of 7.69m," SAIMedia tweeted.

On Friday, India's Mixed Relay team finished last in heats with their season-best time of 3:19.93. As a result, the Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, bowed out of the quadrennial event.

MP Jabir too failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the men's 400m hurdles. Also, Avinash Mukund Sable failed to go in the next round of the men's 3000m steeplechase final.

Running in heat 2, Sable finished with a timing of 8:18.12 on 7th position and improved on the National Record of 8:20.20

The string of defeats continued as Dutee Chand too failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event. Running in heat 5, Dutee finished with a timing of 11.54 and finished 7th.

