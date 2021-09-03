STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Best ever performance at Games as Indian athletes equal overall tally of 12 medals

In the upcoming events, the Indian contingent is expected to win more medals as the athletes aim to end the Tokyo Paralympics on a high.

Published: 03rd September 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two individual medals in the same edition of Paralympics or Olympics. With the bronze medal on Friday, Avani took India's medal tally to 12 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Interestingly, before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India had won 12 medals in the showpiece events, having competed in 11 editions of the Games since its introduction in 1960.

"#IND at all previous #Paralympics - 12 medals. #IND at #Tokyo2020 alone - 12 medals (and counting). Simply brilliant," #Tokyo2020 for India tweeted.

WATCH |

Avani had won gold earlier this week. Earlier in the day, athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final.

Paddler Bhavina Patel had opened India's tally in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. While, Avani, javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched gold, Nishad Kumar, Devendra Jhajharia, Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya and Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver medals.

Sundar Singh Gurjar, Singhraj Adhana and Sharad Kumar have won bronze for India in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

In the upcoming events, the Indian contingent is expected to win more medals as the athletes aim to end the Tokyo Paralympics on a high.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paralympics Games Tokyo Paralympics
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp