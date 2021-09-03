STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in high jump, scripts Asian Record

Praveen registered scores of 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he leapt the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete Praveen Kumar then created the Asian Record. (Photo | Twitter/@mygovindia)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) on Friday clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen registered scores of 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he leapt the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

Praveen cleared his first mark of 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record.

Earlier this week, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump final in Sport Class T42.

Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver after leaping the mark of 1.86m -- his second medal at the Games, having already won a gold in Rio 2016.

Sharad Kumar on the other hand grabbed bronze after scaling his season-best mark of 1.83m.

