Home Sport Olympics

Los Angeles Olympics to begin July 14, 2028

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932.

Published: 19th July 2022 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

The Olympic rings during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. ( Photo | AP)

The Olympic rings ( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics kicked off a six-year countdown on Monday with the announcement of the dates for the Games’ return to the city.

The opening ceremony will be July 14. Competition will run through July 30. The Paralympic Games will be Aug. 15-27.

“This milestone makes the games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey,” said LA chief athlete officer Janet Evans, a five-time Olympic medalist swimmer.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was on hand for the announcement. He visited future venues and met with LA28 leadership.

“I have been really impressed by the progress and creativity of the LA28 team,” Bach said. “They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport.”

The Games will use existing stadiums and venues across the region. The organizing committee said 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic games.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics Olympics 2028 Los Angeles Olympics LA Olympics
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp