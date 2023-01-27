Home Sport Olympics

Ukraine threaten Paris Olympics boycott if Russia take part

Kyiv is pressuring the IOC and other international organisations to gain support for the banning of Russians and Belarusians from the Olympics.

Published: 27th January 2023 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 19, 2023. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

Ukraine threatened Thursday to boycott the 2024 Olympics in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to take part, a prospect described as "unacceptable" by the country's sports minister.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have said ways to allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to take part should be "further explored", despite them being sidelined from most Olympic sports since the invasion of Ukraine last February.

"Such a situation is unacceptable for our country," Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Goutzeit said Thursday.

Goutzeit said Kyiv was currently pressuring the IOC and other international organisations to gain support for the banning of Russians and Belarusians from the Olympics.

"Our position remains unchanged -- as long as the war continues in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be in international competitions," Goutzeit wrote on Facebook.

"If we are not heard, I do not exclude the possibility that we will boycott and refuse to participate in the Olympics."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Olympic Committee IOC Ukraine
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp