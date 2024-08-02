Back at Olympics after 40 years, 60-year-old trap shooter Martinez vows to carry on till LA28

CHATEAUROX: For 60-year-old Venezuelan trap shooter Leonel Martinez, age is just a number. He is back at the Olympics after 40 long years and is not ready to walk into the sunset just yet.

Martinez finished 28th in men's trap competition of the Paris Games, missing only nine of his 125 shots.

It was his second Games appearance after the Los Angeles Olympics back in 1984.

The next edition of the mega event will be staged in Los Angeles and Martinez says it is only fitting he finishes from where he started four decades ago.

"I have a light inside guiding me towards Los Angeles 2028. That is the future for me. The work for that starts right now. I will be working with my body and with my mind. This sport is 90 per cent mental," said Martinez, who is not a firm believer in sports science.

"I go to the gym every day; I keep my body moving. I don't believe in the medical science that says at 40 or 50 years old, you should not do certain things any more. That may be true for people who believe it, but for me, age is just a number."